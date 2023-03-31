On Tyler The Creator’s deluxe edition of Call Me If You Get Lost, subtitled The Estate Sale, the former demon child enters what Pitchfork is calling his “Munch era,” embracing the freedom and sincerity of falling in love on previously unreleased tracks like “Dogtooth” and “Sorry Not Sorry.” Honestly, it’s a good look on him, cementing his evolution from a talented but obnoxious enfant terrible to a dapper, forthright artiste.

His latest video from the release, “Wharf Talk,” keeps the good vibes flowing. On this one, Tyler’s in full loverboy mode, singing plaintively about how much he wants to spend time with this special lady over what sounds very much like some classic Neptunes production. When Tyler’s good friend ASAP Rocky shows up for a good, old-fashioned rap bridge — man, remember those? — he too sounds transformed by the affections of a good woman. It’s genuinely endearing and inspirational to see our boys really grow up. They’ve come a long way.

The video’s pretty clever, too, messing with the viewer’s perception as Tyler goes on a series of what appear to be solo dates: a picnic in the park, a day trip to the beach, and more. However, a bike ride through nature throws off this reading when one of the bikes propels itself — is Tyler dating The Invisible Woman, or what? (There’s some nifty commentary about how this makes his “keeping it low-key” approach to his relationship visual, but it’s also just fun to see him toasting what appears to be nobody.)

You can watch the “Wharf Talk” video above and check out Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale here.