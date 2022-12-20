As the music industry starts to wind down for the year every December, there’s nothing to keep a shred of momentum going like making sense of the best music we heard this year. But artists tend to be far more diplomatic with sharing their faves than say… a media outlet. While Uproxx’s Best Songs of 2022 list gives you a comprehensive snapshot of the year’s best cuts, when someone like Jay-Z or Tyler The Creator lays out what songs really resonated with them over the course of the year, it gives you an opportunity to gauge what the people you’re listening to are listening to. And that’s cool. But while Jay-Z’s selections of best songs of the year were a pretty safe choice of hip-hop #hits, Tyler The Creator digs a little bit deeper with his faves and ventures outside of hip-hop for many of them.

For starters, the first song on Tyler’s list (which he tweeted out) came out in 2020: “In Mind” by the Sweet Enoughs, a chilled-out side project from members of Hiatus Kaiyote. But Tyler’s list definitely leads into well-known hits from the 2022 hip=hop spectrum too, like Pusha T’s “Neck & Wrist” featuring Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams, Steve Lacy’s “Buttons,” and Kendrick Lamar’s “Worldwide Steppers” and “Savior.” And he also keeps digging into deeper releases, like “Around The House,” from the new posthumous album by ’70s multi-instrumentalist Charles Stepney and “Pour Le Moment” by tropically-minded Detroit producer Sol Set.

✨FAVS:

sweet enoughs in mind/

charles stepney around the house/

pusha neck n wrist/

sol set pour le moment/

dina ogon tombola 94/

steve lacy buttons/

P 21 T cash in cash out/

kenny worldwide steppy/

la verne washington i found what/

pearl n oysters candy/

kenny savior:

2022 — T (@tylerthecreator) December 20, 2022

But shortly after Tyler blasted out his picks, a user asked him if he was forgetting about Omar Apollo’s “Tamagotchi.” Tyler emphatically corrected himself and included Apollo’s sexy cut. “DAWG I KNEW IT WAS A SONG I FORGOT WHEN I MADE THIS MENTAL LIST. THE BRIDGE ON THAT IS 10,” he tweeted.