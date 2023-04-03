Tyler The Creator‘s latest video from Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is a laid-back, stripped-down affair. Much like its song, “Heaven To Me,” the video is a one-take shot that sees Tyler rapping the lyrics from the unreleased track in his home studio before taking a walk outside — while he keeps rapping — to enjoy the sunshine, one of the themes of the reflective lyrics.

The song finds Tyler rhyming over the Kanye West-produced beat from John Legend’s 2006 single “Heaven.” In the first verse, he takes stock of his current blessings, and although he certainly has a few luxury items to flex, he seems to be appreciating the simple things as well. “We nappin’ in parks, we in the sun gettin’ darked up,” he grins.

The second verse is a hopeful look at T’s future, with a wife and a son, a big backyard, a yacht on the dock, and a helicopter to fly his mom in. But still, his number-one hope is something more elusive: “That’s really heaven at forty,” he asserts. “N****, havin’ good health.” The third verse is a nostalgic rumination of the things that made Ty happy in the past, such as “Peglegs, Ice Cream shoes, the Mr. Krabs watch,” but when he stumbles over the flow, he just keeps it going, showing that the fun is as much in the process as the product.

“Heaven To Me” is Tyler’s fourth video from the deluxe version of his Grammy-winning 2021 album, following “Dogtooth,” “Sorry Not Sorry,” and “Wharf Talk.”

Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is out now on Columbia Records. Get more info here.