Universal Music’s Chairman And CEO Has Reportedly Been Hospitalized With Coronavirus

Last week, the basketball world was shaken by the immediate suspension of the NBA season after Utah Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Donavon Mitchell both tested positive for COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. Tom Hanks also revealed that he had the highly contagious disease that’s spreading as a global pandemic, and now another well-known name, this time in the music world, has reportedly contracted the virus.

According to Variety, Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group, has tested positive for coronavirus. The announcement comes after UMG closed their Santa Monica office after an unidentified employee — who was presumably Grainge — tested positive for the virus. Occupants of the building were directed to leave the building, but many had already gone home for the weekend or were already working from home. Variety obtained an internal memo from Universal that provided more details about the closure:

“Previously, we have committed that if there were to be a confirmed case of coronavirus infection in any of our offices, we would immediately close that location. We have just been informed that there is a confirmed case of infection in an employee based in our 2220 Colorado Avenue offices. Accordingly and out of an abundance of caution, we are immediately closing all of our Santa Monica offices, and all Santa Monica staff are required to work from home until further notice.”

The concern with Grainge’s contraction of the virus has worried many high-profile names on the west coast in recent weeks, including his own 60th birthday two weeks ago that had a long list of prominent names in entertainment.

The likes of Apple CEO Tim Cook, veteran music manager Irving Azoff, and Apple senior vice president Eddy Cue attended the party 15 days ago as of Sunday, said sources. Symptoms of COVID-19, including fever and shortness of breath, can appear up to two weeks after infection. An Apple spokesperson declined to comment. A rep for Azoff did not immediately comment.

[via Variety]