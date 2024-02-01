Usher had a surprising reveal that he shared during a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. As it turns out, he was almost part of a supergroup of sorts many years ago — but things didn’t wind up taking shape. Instead, the other planned members like Jay-Z and Pharrell continued their solo careers.

“Jay-Z, Pharrell, Diddy, and me were supposed to be a group,” Usher said. “Yeah, that’s crazy. I didn’t say ‘No.’ I didn’t say ‘Yeah.’ I think that we just got caught up. I think we all got caught up in the moment.”

“We was talking about it and having secret meetings about it,” he added. “We were talking about music and how we gon’ flip it and the business of it. And somehow, man, we just got distracted and it never happened.”

He also pointed out that while it didn’t happen, he sometimes still wishes that it had.

However, Usher is still immensely successful, supergroup or not. He is gearing up to drop his new album, Coming Home. Then, two days after its release, he will take the stage at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show. To make things even more full circle, Jay-Z was the one who asked Usher if he would be interested, as he serves as a producer and consultant for the NFL’s Halftime performances.

Check out Usher talking about the group that never was above.