On the heels of his massive halftime show and dropping a short film tied to it, Usher has even more exciting news for fans. He will be heading to Europe in the Spring to perform a few shows of his Usher: Past Present Future Tour.

“Europe, you ready?” he shared in a statement. “After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I’m happy to announce I’m coming your way as well – for shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam, and Berlin. This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!”

According to a press release, fans can expect Usher to perform a mix of his classic hits, and selections from his new album, Coming Home. This will be also his first time touring there since 2015, outside of the Paris residency he did last year.

Tickets for Usher’s Europe tour will go on sale this Thursday, February 22 at noon local time. Additional information can be found on his website.

Continue scrolling for a complete list of Usher’s upcoming dates in Europe.