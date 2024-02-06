In 2023, “Good Good” singer Usher made his triumphant resurgence through his My Way Las Vegas residency. But his run in Sin City isn’t stopping there. Just before releasing his forthcoming album, Coming Home, Usher will grace the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium.
Today (February 6), Usher revealed his post-Super Bowl plans. Starting in August, Usher will hit the road for his Past Present Future tour. Given the sheer amount of time his residency was extended due to demand, tickets for the 24-date run are sure to sell out fast. So, when will fans have the chance to secure tickets?
When Do Tickets For Usher’s Past Present Future Tour Come Out?
In the caption of Usher’s announcement post on Instagram, he revealed that tickets for his Past Present Future tour will go on sale as early as Friday, February 9. Beginning at 10 a.m. local time, Usher’s fan presale will launch via Live Nation. The Past Present Future public sale will start on Monday, February 12, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.
Usher’s Past Present Future tour dates
08/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/24 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
08/27 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
08/30 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/03 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/06 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/07 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/12 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome
09/28 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
09/29 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/04 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/07 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
10/11 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/12 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/17 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/18 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/22 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/26 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
10/28 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/29 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
Usher’s Past Present Future tour poster
Coming Home is out 2/9 via Mega/Gamma. Find more information here.