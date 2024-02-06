When Do Tickets For Usher’s ‘Past Present Future’ Tour Come Out?

In 2023, “Good Good” singer Usher made his triumphant resurgence through his My Way Las Vegas residency. But his run in Sin City isn’t stopping there. Just before releasing his forthcoming album, Coming Home, Usher will grace the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Allegiant Stadium.

Today (February 6), Usher revealed his post-Super Bowl plans. Starting in August, Usher will hit the road for his Past Present Future tour. Given the sheer amount of time his residency was extended due to demand, tickets for the 24-date run are sure to sell out fast. So, when will fans have the chance to secure tickets?