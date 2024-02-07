Usher has a full schedule over the next few days: He’s dropping a new album, Coming Home, on Friday, and a couple days later, he’s performing the Super Bowl Halftime Show. So, it would be an awful time for the entertainer to go missing, but that is just what has happened… not in real life, but in a new teaser video from Apple Music.

The video starts with Ludacris, Lil Jon, and Taraji P. Henson hanging around outdoors (outside of a fancy Las Vegas hotel, perhaps?). The trio then FaceTimes Apple CEO Tim Cook (who’s wearing an Usher graphic tee), and he asks how a dinner they had last night went. They then break the news that they lost Usher and don’t know where he is, which prompts a disappointed Cook to hang up. He then texts the group, “You will find him!”

This presumably sets up a series that will continued to be shared in the days leading up to the big performance. Perhaps most notably, though, this ad might serve as a teaser of Ludacris and Lil Jon joining Usher to perform their hit collaboration “Yeah!” during the halftime show. We’ll know for sure this weekend.

Check out the video above.