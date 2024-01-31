How To Buy Usher’s Super Bowl LVIII Merch Collection

Super Bowl LVIII is just weeks away, which means so is Usher’s Halftime Show performance. While fans speculate about Usher’s potential set (and possible guest stars) and marvel over his spartan diet, Usher and the NFL have announced an exclusive merch collection commemorating the impending performance, including pieces from brands like Mitchell & Ness, New Era, Riddell, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

According to a press release, the collection will include Mitchell & Ness jerseys, hoodies, jackets, and t-shirts, New Era headwear designed by Just Don, Riddell helmets, and a limited-edition Wilson football, all emblazoned with Usher’s signature “U” logo in a purple-and-pink colorway chosen specifically for Super Bowl LVIII.

You can purchase items from the collection at Super Bowl Experience in Las Vegas, or on the brands’ respective websites, beginning on February 7. You can also check out NFLshop.com/USHER to sign up to be notified when the collection goes live. See below for photos.

In his statement about the collection, Usher said, “I can’t wait to hit the stage at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show for a 30-year celebration of my music in Las Vegas. There is no better way to get fans pumped about the performance than with a one-of-a-kind merchandise collaboration with the NFL, with designs that embody my style. I hope to see all my fans decked out in pieces from the collection.”