Usher played a major role in Justin Bieber’s career, as he served as a mentor to the eventual global pop sensation when Bieber was just a kid with a dream. So, with Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show coming up this weekend, people can’t help but wonder:

Will Justin Bieber Perform With Usher At The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

We don’t know for sure yet, and we might not until the performance is actually underway. But, it looks like Usher has at least put in the ask.

According to TMZ, Usher reached out to Bieber directly (meaning no “my people will call your people” situation, just two music superstars talking 1-on-1) and asked him to join him. TMZ’s sources didn’t know how that conversation ended up going.

Meanwhile, a previous Daily Mail report from October 2023 said, “[Usher] really wants to prove himself worthy of such an honor because he definitely sees that the excitement level for him doing it is not at an all-time high. He has asked some of his friends who are artists to help him out and join him on stage, and he has thrown a few ideas towards Justin.”

That report also noted Bieber “is leaning towards letting Usher do his thing and Justin would rather have the opportunity to do the Super Bowl on his own in the future if he were to be asked.”

That was months ago, though, so it’s possible Bieber has changed his mind since then (or that the report wasn’t accurate to begin with). He canceled his world tour in 2023 due to health issues, but he did just perform during NHL All-Star Weekend. So, who knows?