Last week, Meek Mill found himself in some hot water after some unreleased lyrics of his surfaced, in which he makes a joke about Kobe Bryant’s death, which came as the result of a helicopter crash. On the track, he raps, “And if I ever lack, I’m going out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.” The backlash was quick and plentiful, and now Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, has publicly expressed her discontent.

In an Instagram Story last night, Bryant addressed Mill directly, writing, “Dear @meekmill, I find this line to be extremely insensitive and disrespectful. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. If you are a fan, fine, there’s a better way to show your admiration for my husband. This lacks respect and tact.” Bryant also shared a post from Candace Parker, who wrote, “Dear @vanessabryant I’m sorry YOU and your GIRLS have to continually deal with SH*T like this. It’s not fair it’s not right! We love you and I continually am in awe in your ability to take the high rode. So I will follow suit and say to everyone #dountoothersasyouwouldhavethemdountoyou.”

Following Bryant’s posts, Mill shared what seemed to be a reaction to the situation, writing on Twitter, “I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet. I say random sh*t all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that sh*t ima beast literally.” He then more directly addressed Bryant’s posts, writing, “I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject!”

I don’t think we on the same signal y’all .. I don’t see what y’all see… I be looking at the net laughing like I did whet 🙃 I say random shit all day on social … it becomes a trend to hate on me every once in a while but I feed off that shit ima beast literally 💎 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

I apologized to her in private earlier today not to the public…Nothing I say on my page directed to a internet viral moment or the family of a grieving woman! If you care about someone grieving change the subject! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) February 23, 2021

Find Bryant’s posts below.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.