Meek Mill has been involved in a fair amount of controversy over the past few months. From multiple interactions with Tekashi 69 and being extremely cheap to a group of kids to getting into arguments on Clubhouse and holding a packed-out show in Houston, the rapper has repeatedly found himself on the wrong side of headlines. He’s at it again, this time thanks to something he said on an upcoming collaboration with Lil Baby.

New Meek Mill and Lil Baby “Kobe” snippet. “And if I ever lack I’m going out with my choppa it be another Kobe.” – Meek pic.twitter.com/1YEoZE1MK6 — Rap Alert (@RapAlert1) February 18, 2021

A snippet of the untitled song made its way onto social media on Wednesday and people are furious with him for the way he rapped about the late Kobe Bryant. “I’ll go out with my choppa it’ll be another Kobe,” Meek raps on the song. The line was seen as highly insensitive, being as it’s been just over a year since Kobe tragically died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas. Upon hearing the line, people took to Twitter to condemn Meek for the line.

It was just days ago that Meek engaged in a parking lot altercation with Tekashi 69 after a Miami club event. Shortly after, he previewed a new diss track for Tekashi on Instagram.

Meek Mill is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.