Earlier this month, Vic Mensa had a run-in with the law. According to a report from TMZ, the rapper was riding a motorcycle in Glendale, California when he was stopped by police. After searching him, the officers reportedly found brass knuckles on his person, and brass knuckles just happen to be illegal in the Sunshine State. He was subsequently taken to jail and found himself hit with a whopping $20,000 bond.

Aside from the release of his acclaimed, genre-bending 2019 punk record 93punx, the Chicago-based rapper has been laying low in the hip-hop scene. Additionally, Mensa addressed the proliferation of drug use in hip-hop shortly following the death of his beloved colleague Juice WRLD.

“I think that, as members of the hip-hop community, we need to take responsibility for the things that we say,” Mensa said following Juice WRLD’s death. “We need to recognize that the sh*t that we talk about influences children. So when we are steady pushing a message of lean and Percocets and Xans, we are polluting the minds of the youth. We have a responsibility to give it to them in a real way.”

You can watch Mensa speak about Juice WRLD and drugs in hip-hop here.