Vic Mensa is no stranger to being arrested. Before yesterday’s arrest for felony narcotics possession — LCD and mushrooms — he was previously arrested for both felony gun possession in 2017 and for toting a set of brass knuckles in 2020 (this one’s a “wobbler,” meaning either a felony or misdemeanor depending on the judge and other factors). So, his nonchalance about the whole situation now that he’s been released is understandable — he’s been here before.

Vic casually updated his fans on his release yesterday afternoon, tweeting, “Wow what a trip.” A couple of hours later, he expanded on that tweet, writing, “i’m freeeeeee. love you all. god works in mysterious ways.” All in all, he seemed unfazed by his latest adventure in the legal system, which saw customs agents at Washington DC’s Dulles International Airport grab a plethora of goodies, including Psilocybin capsules, Psilocybin gummies, and liquid Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD).

Vic was apparently returning from a trip to Ghana (his father is Ghanaian) with his fellow Chicago MC Chance The Rapper, during which they met the president, Nana Akufo-Addo, and promoted local tourism. Chance also posted about Vic’s release, writing, “Thanks for all the prayers. My boy back out here.”