Victoria Monét is having a very sweet new year, after one of her heroes, Anita Baker, responded to a post she made back in 2022. “I wanna make a classic love song that Anita Baker would be proud of,” Monét posted at the time.

I wanna make a classic love song that Anita Baker would be proud of — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) February 4, 2022

“You’ve already done it,” Baker now added, giving some love to Monét’s 2023 hit. “‘How Does It Feel’ is a melodic masterpiece. Congratulations on all your well deserved nominations & accolades & keeping R&B in your world/your generation.”

🌞You've Already Done it. @VictoriaMonet By Using *ALL of Your Gifts. *How does it feel* is A 🎼Melodic Masterpiece. CONGRATULATIONS🎈 on ALL your, well deserved Nominations & Accolades & Keeping R&B in Your World/Your Generation❤️

ABXO🎼 https://t.co/u1eiwr1lE8 — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) January 4, 2024

After getting the reply, Monét expressed her love for Baker right back.

“This is such an honor and a dream come true!!!” she responded. “My gratitude for you and your art has always been immense and now to speak to you through mine feels so golden!!

“I love you to the stars and I thank you for these flowers! I’m in awe. Hope to hug you soon,” Monét added.

WOW!! ✨🥹 This is such an honor and a dream come true!!! My gratitude for you and your art has always been immense and now to speak to you through mine feels so golden!! I love you to the stars and I thank you for these flowers! I’m in awe 🤎 hope to hug you soon 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6rd77T2c4S — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) January 5, 2024

Monét dropped her debut studio album, Jaguar II, back in August. By November, the record received seven Grammy nominations, including Best R&B Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. She is also a contender for Best New Artist when the awards ceremony takes place on February 4.

Check out Victoria Monét and Anita Baker’s mutual love posts above.