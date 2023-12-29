Victoria Monét had quite a breakthrough year with her debut album, Jaguar II, which featured the hit single, “On My Mama.” But over the course of the past decade, she’s worked behind the scenes as a songwriter, penning tracks for the likes of Chloe X Halle, Blackpink, and Ariana Grande.

One of Grande’s hits, on which Monét has a co-writing credit, is the Thank U, Next fan favorite, “7 Rings,” which was inspired by a shopping spree during which she purchased rings for her besties, including Tayla Parx, Tommy Brown, and Monét herself.

In a recent interview with People, Monét revealed that she actually has two of Grande’s titular rings — but for a surprising reason.

“I have two of them, because at one point I had lost one,” Monét said, “and I was so devastated because I’m sometimes a bit irresponsible. That was the old me, this is the new me, but Ariana felt so bad she got another one.”

But after Monét was gifted the other ring, she made another surprising discovery.

“Then I found the other one,” Monét said. “So she’s like, ‘Just keep both,’ so I have two, and I wear them stacked.”

Considering the fact that Monét has given Grande some of her biggest hits, these rings are certainly well-deserved.