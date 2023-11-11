victoria monet 2023
Amber Asaly
Music

Victoria Monét And Her Loved Ones Recorded Their Emotional Live Reactions To Her Seven Grammy Nominations

As the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards were rolled out today, Victoria Monét shared an emotional video of her watching the livestream with her loved ones. Given that her debut album, Jaguar II, dropped in August, she was a strong contender for at least one nod — and she very much surpassed that.

Each time Monét’s name was called over the television, she gasped in shock as those around her cheered. At times, she falls on the floor and is crying at a different moment. The video then cuts to an image of “On My Mama” being nominated for Record Of The Year.

At the end, one of Monét’s group members reads off that she was nominated for seven total Grammys, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Album, Best R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

She hugs members of her group and as expected, is extremely happy about the results. Since seeing the video on social media, fans have loved just how pure the joy is from Monét and those finding out she is nominated a ton.

“I am in complete shock and total gratitude for what has happened for us today!!!!” she captioned on Instagram.

Check out Victoria Monét‘s Grammy nomination reveal video below.

