Who Is Opening Victoria Monét’s ‘The Jaguar Tour?’

Victoria Monét hit the road on Wednesday (September 6) to kick off The Jaguar Tour in Detroit. The run is in support of her new album Jaguar II, which boasts features from Kaytranada, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, Hazel Monét, and Buju Banton.
She’ll be trekking through North America through this month as well as October, before heading over to the United Kingdom for some gigs in November. As for openers, she’ll be bringing along Alex Vaughn, Ambré, Kendra Jae, Lavish, Leon Thomas, Tanerélle, and Tone Stith on select dates.
Find the full tour dates below.
09/08/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/11/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale
09/13/2023 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/15/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre
09/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
09/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
09/19/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/21/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans
09/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
09/24/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom
09/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford
09/29/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/01/2023 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/03/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/06/2023 — Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom
10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/09/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/11/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues