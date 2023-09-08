Who Is Opening Victoria Monét’s ‘The Jaguar Tour?’

Victoria Monét hit the road on Wednesday (September 6) to kick off The Jaguar Tour in Detroit. The run is in support of her new album Jaguar II, which boasts features from Kaytranada, Lucky Daye, Earth, Wind & Fire, Hazel Monét, and Buju Banton.

She’ll be trekking through North America through this month as well as October, before heading over to the United Kingdom for some gigs in November. As for openers, she’ll be bringing along Alex Vaughn, Ambré, Kendra Jae, Lavish, Leon Thomas, Tanerélle, and Tone Stith on select dates.

Find the full tour dates below.

09/08/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

09/11/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale

09/13/2023 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/15/2023 — Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

09/16/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

09/18/2023 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

09/19/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

09/21/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans

09/22/2023 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

09/24/2023 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/26/2023 — Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

09/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

09/29/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/01/2023 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/03/2023 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/06/2023 — Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom

10/07/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/09/2023 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/11/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/22/2023 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues