Voodoo Experience

20 years is a long time. In the festival world, there are very few who can speak to that longevity, with the likes of Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury a few of the names that have achieved that feat. This fall, they’ll welcome another event to the club: Voodoo Music + Arts Experience. The festival has been celebrating Halloween in New Orleans since the ’90s, and has earned a reputation as something that needs to be, well, experienced. If you have a festival bucket list, Voodoo should surely be on it.

This year, Voodoo welcomes an exciting and diverse group of headliners: Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, and Mumford & Sons. Gambino, of course, is coming off a career month in May, where he hit No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100, wrapped up his acclaimed Atlanta season, and starred in the new Star Wars movie.

Joining this trio will be some delightfully spooky artists like A Perfect Circle and Marilyn Manson, as well as Modest Mouse, Odesza, 21 Savage, and Janelle Monae. Tickets are already on sale, and start at a very reasonable $140 plus fees for a GA 3-Day pass. You won’t find a deal like that at many other festivals, especially one as high caliber as Voodoo.