Waka Flocka Flame regrets calling himself a “wack rapper” and now says his comments were all about “reverse psychology.” The retraction comes as the rapper had briefly joined a small group of artists to criticize their own work in hindsight.

Shortly after the release of his third album, Artist 2.0, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie declared all hits, including his own, as “mediocre.” Following a similar narrative to A Boogie, Waka Flocka Flame soon delivered negative comments toward his own work during an interview with Everday Struggle, where Brick Squad rapper questioned his continued efforts in rap.

“Why was I rapping?… I was a wack rapper. I knew I was wack. But I was real, see what I’m saying? My realness overcame my wackness.”

Waka Flocka wasn’t wack to me! 🤷🏾‍♂️ He had bangers! 🔥🔥🔥 Everything doesn’t have to be lyrical. — Bizness Boi (@BiznessBoi) March 1, 2020

Waka Flocka : I'm a wack rapper Me remembering when Salute Me or Shoot Me dropped in 2010: pic.twitter.com/LDpAcwIVsw — 🇧🇧 Law 🏁 (@_Lawbytheway) March 1, 2020

It hurts my feelings that Waka Flocka thinks he’s wack — 🏍Ducati 2 Hotty 🏍 (@Spooky_beige) March 1, 2020

His comments spurred a number of reactions from colleagues and fans alike, but it turns out that Waka Flocka Flame himself isn’t entirely invested in the idea that he’s a “wack rapper.”

In a recent interview, Waka Flocka Flame labeled those words as nothing more than a troll. Sitting down with Rap-Up, he called it “reverse psychology.”