Waka Flocka Flame regrets calling himself a “wack rapper” and now says his comments were all about “reverse psychology.” The retraction comes as the rapper had briefly joined a small group of artists to criticize their own work in hindsight.
Shortly after the release of his third album, Artist 2.0, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie declared all hits, including his own, as “mediocre.” Following a similar narrative to A Boogie, Waka Flocka Flame soon delivered negative comments toward his own work during an interview with Everday Struggle, where Brick Squad rapper questioned his continued efforts in rap.
“Why was I rapping?… I was a wack rapper. I knew I was wack. But I was real, see what I’m saying? My realness overcame my wackness.”
Waka Flocka wasn’t wack to me! 🤷🏾♂️ He had bangers! 🔥🔥🔥 Everything doesn’t have to be lyrical.
Waka Flocka : I'm a wack rapper
Me remembering when Salute Me or Shoot Me dropped in 2010: pic.twitter.com/LDpAcwIVsw
It hurts my feelings that Waka Flocka thinks he’s wack
His comments spurred a number of reactions from colleagues and fans alike, but it turns out that Waka Flocka Flame himself isn’t entirely invested in the idea that he’s a “wack rapper.”
In a recent interview, Waka Flocka Flame labeled those words as nothing more than a troll. Sitting down with Rap-Up, he called it “reverse psychology.”
“It was more so of this generation and the people that got power and feel that way,” he said. Later saying the comments were sparked by list-makers on social media who seemed to neglect his influence on hip-hop.
“You know I be seeing make these little lists that say ‘Influential people of the decade.’ And I be sitting here like, ‘Yo, hip-hop never sounded like this before me. Who’s more influential than that? Okay, cool I’m a wack rapper I guess,'” he said. “Let me say I’mma wack just so y’all can actually hear people say ‘No this guy’s actually the GOAT—one of the GOATs—I’m not saying I’m the GOAT. I actually be sitting next to them by default.”
You can hear his full comments about his work in the video above.