The Golden State Warriors Are Launching Their Own Record Label

When K-pop rapper BamBam performed at halftime of a Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers game this past April at the Chase Center in San Francisco, fans probably had no idea that BamBam’s “Wheels Up” (featuring Oakland rapper Mayzin) was the first song released on the Warriors’ new record label. But the collaboration is a testament to the wide range of music that the label, Golden State Entertainment, led by producer No ID as its creative and strategic adviser, will be releasing.

No ID will be “overseeing music production and helping the company develop its long-term vision,” of the diverse roster and overall operation, according to a San Francisco Chronicle report. “We are on the cusp of something truly special, and I look forward to discovering new ways to bridge the worlds of content, sports, entertainment and technology,” he told the Chronicle. Splashed on the front page of the Golden State Entertainment website is the statement, “Rooted in, while transcending, the world of sports & entertainment.”

Also on the label’s roster, are LA-via-Chicago rapper Juice and Chicago-based Kanye West collaborator Rhymefest. The venerable Georgia Anne Muldrow is also set to be both an artist and a producer for Golden State Entertainment. The label will focus on hip-hop and R&B primarily, but are taking a full-on “content production” approach that also includes documentaries and artist co-hosted events at the Warriors homebase at the Chase Center

The first album put out by Golden State Entertainment will to be a release from, Juice, featuring Chicago OG’s All Natural and produced by Muldrow. Juice told the San Francisco Chronicle that this is a unique scenario, indicating that, “The main advantage that stands out to me is being able to move at a faster pace than most traditionally established record labels. There is no red tape, bureaucracy or pressure to emulate our competitors. And there is established distribution behind the company that is constantly working with us to assist in furthering all of our creative vision.”