Next month will mark two years since Westside Boogie shared his debut album, Everyting’s For Sale. The project was a great display of the connection between love and social media along with its high and lows. Since he released the album, Westside Boogie has stayed rather quiet, only reappearing for an occasional guest appearance like with Reason on “Trapped In” and on the LVRN’s Home For The Holidays album for “12 Days of Bhristmas” with OMB Bloodbath. Now, the Compton rapper is ready to release his next project and he begins its rollout with a brand new single alongside Joey Badass.

The rappers join forces for the first-ever collaboration on “Outside.” The track finds them confined in the walls of their thoughts, walls that emulate the literal fixtures that much of the country has been enclosed in over the past few months due to the pandemic. Boogie leads the way with a verse that dives into the depths of mind while giving his label boss, Eminem, a shoutout on the song by interpolating his 2000 track, “The Way I Am.” Joey Badass comes through with his own guest verse, joining his 2020 list that includes Phony Ppl’s “On My Sh*t” and Pusha T’s “No Explanation.” Boogie returns with a third verse to bring the introspective track to a close.

Prior to the song’s release, Westside Boogie shared two promo videos that saw him get kidnap and forced into a studio to record music after such a long period without releasing something for his fans.

Listen to “Outside” above.