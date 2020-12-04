After staying quiet for over three years, Joey Badass is back on the music scene and his return has come mostly in the form of guest appearances. The Brooklyn rapper made his first feature in 2020 through Westside Gunn’s Pray For Paris album on “327” with Tyler The Creator and Billie Essco. Other appearances came on Statik Selektah’s “Keep It Moving” and on Phony Ppl’s “On My Sh*t.” Adding another one to the list, Joey joins DJ Scheme on “Trust Nobody” which lands on the Florida producer’s new album, Family.

The track sees Joey dive straight into the introspective lane as he reflects on his own mental health and questions the intentions of the people that surround him. The rapper speaks on some of the memories he hoped to live out with past friends, but can’t as they’ve passed away and left him to carry the ideas and visions alone. Elsewhere, he brings the paranoia he holds in life to the forefront and shows listeners that he constantly second-guesses a number of things in his life.

DJ Scheme’s Family album is a 17-track effort that calls on Lil Yachty, Skrillex, Lil Keed, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Mosey, Zacari, and more. The project was also preceded by “Soda” with Cordae, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Take A Daytrip.

Press play on the video above to listen to “Trust Nobody.”

Family is out now via Scheme Records/Empire. Get it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.