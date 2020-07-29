Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn has been nonstop in 2020: He’s already released two projects this year, Pray For Paris and Flygod Is An Awesome God II, the latter of which just dropped earlier this month. He’s not resting, though, as he already has another on the way: Today, Gunn has announced that Who Made The Sunshine, his third project of 2020, is coming out on August 28.

She shared the cover art — created by his daughter, WS Pootie — on Instagram and talked up the album, calling it his “best work to date.” He also noted, “I know soon I’ll be done rapping”:

“Everything I’ve done thus far has led up to this moment, when I said FLYGOD was a classic ppl didn’t see it at that moment, then I dropped Supreme Blientele and made ppl to start believing, then I dropped PRAY FOR PARIS and I knew I had my formula together and I was ready for my first major release album and now it’s officially here ‘WHO MADE THE SUNSHINE’ every project has been painted diff and with purpose, I know soon I’ll be done rapping but I have to give u WSG on a diff level this project I swear is my best work to date and I know it’s great bc it took me a week to make and not 2 days lol… but this is what HIP HOP is ALL about I feel young on this Album and I can’t wait until I give u this offering, I promise u You never heard ANYTHING like this on @shadyrecords […] this cant be compared to anything I’ve done beforE it’s IF ‘FLYGOD’ and ‘SUPREME BLIENTELE’ has a baby.”

This all comes after a busy 2019 for Gunn as well. He released his Flygod Is An Awesome God album, dropped his Hitler Wears Hermes VII mixtape, and, as part of Griselda, released WWCD.

Who Made The Sunshine is out 8/28 via Shady Records.