Yesterday, Weyes Blood shared her jangly and ’70s rock-inspired new single “Everyday,” while simultaneously announcing her upcoming album, Titanic Rising. The record is set for release via Sub Pop on April 5, and is the follow-up to 2016’s stunning, decadent Front Row Seat to Earth (read our review and interview with Weyes Blood’s Natalie Mering here). Based on the two singles she’s teased so far (Mering dropped the celestial folk tune “Andromeda” in January), Titanic Rising is looking to be just as viscerally transcendent –- and you can nab it as a peach hi-melt vinyl now on Vinyl Me Please.

Writing for VMP, our own Caitlin White’s album description paints Titanic Rising as “not a sad album at all, but a thoughtful one, and certainly an ambitious body of work. It allows Natalie Mering, once and for all, to take her place beside the great songwriters of our era; she is, if you will allow me the comparison, the millennial Joni Mitchell, combing works of the heart with political thoughts and stunning universal themes.”

Read the rest of the introduction and a Q&A with Natalie here, and get your own raw, analog pressing of Titanic Rising for your turntable and listen to a preview of the album exclusively at Vinyl Me Please here. The album drops on April 5 via Sub Pop –- you can pre-order it here and make sure to catch Weyes Blood at one of her upcoming California dates below.

04/1 — Fresno, CA @ Strummers

04/2 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium at The Catalyst

04/3 ––Santa Barbara, CA @ Velvet Jones

04/4 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge