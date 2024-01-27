Over the past few days, Nicki Minaj has been tangled up in a nasty feud with her former collaborator Megan Thee Stallion, with the two leading ladies of rap exchanging vicious blows over their songs. But they weren’t the only folks hitting the recording studio to air such grievances. Political pundit Ben Shapiro also decided to put his haters on notice with a diss record of his own.

Shapiro’s song “Facts” has earned him his first No. 1 on iTunes’ music charts (according to Pop Vortex). On the single, the far right pundit takes aim at several musicians, including Nicki. After gaining wind of the accomplishment, instead of slamming Shapiro, Nicki took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her frenemy on the milestone.

“I just listened to it, Ben Shapiro, not bad,” she wrote. “Congrats on #1. But it definitely sounds like ‘Roman’s Revenge’ when the beat first came in… I don’t know.”

I just listened to it @benshapiro not bad. Congrats on #1. But it def sounds like Roman’s Revenge when the beat first came in…idk — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Nicki couldn’t help but find humor in the matter. “Ben Shapiro put out a diss record,” she wrote. “He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. What is really happening, and who is that other man rapping? Is this real life? He said, ‘Nicki, take some notes.’ Nah. Ayo nah.”

Ben Shapiro put out a diss record. He said his comment sections are filled with woke Karens. The song is #1 on US iTunes. 😂🤣😭😭😭😭😭 what is rlly happening & whos is that other man rapping???? Is this real life??!! He said “Nicki take some notes” nah 😂😂😂😂 AYO nah — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) January 27, 2024

Shapiro rushed to X for his own victory lap. “I just want to thank God, Tom MacDonald, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the #1 rapper in America,” he wrote.

I just want to thank God, @IAMTOMMACDONALD, and my parents, who paid for 15 years of classical violin lessons so I could become the #1 rapper in America. pic.twitter.com/rrMGzh5N7h — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 26, 2024

The song also features jabs at Cardi B. Listen to Ben Shapiro’s song “Facts” below.

