What Did Soulja Boy Say About His Beef With Blueface?

Soulja Boy and Blueface’s feud, which was kind of funny when it was just about which of the two rappers has more mainstream hits, has continued long enough that we’ve reached the “death threats” portion of the program. While Blueface did try to escalate the beef to the point of physical altercation a few weeks ago (a week before Christmas, no less), it ultimately came to nothing, but it sounds like Soulja Boy is willing to take things even further.

During an Instagram Live stream, Soulja denounced the back-and-forth on the internet, inviting Blueface to a shootout instead. Blueface took the opportunity to mock his would-be rival in a Twitter response, posting a circus tent emoji and offering some baby talk.

The dramatic response may seem outsized when you consider that this all started during an interview in which the LA native suggested he could win in a Verzuz hits battle with Soulja, prompting an aggrieved comeback from the Atlanta rapper. “You gon’ perform bust down ‘Thotiana‘ five times in a row?” he taunted. “Don’t make me go into the vault and start pulling sh*t out with Bow Wow… You know how many songs I got, buddy? I got songs with Snoop Dogg, 50 Cent, Trey Songz, Omarion, DJ Khaled.”

The two rappers seem to like the attention they’ve been getting for this “beef,” but let’s hope that Soulja Boy ends up disappointed.