What Does Diddy’s New Baby Look Like?

Diddy recently welcomed a new child, Love Sean Combs, with a woman named Dana Tran. The news shocked many, as the rap mogul had seemingly been in a relationship with City Girls’ Yung Miami.

He spent the holidays with Tran and his new daughter it seems, as he posted the first images of Love to his Instagram.

“Baby Love,” Diddy captioned the cute pics of her in a car seat and hugging him.

He also uploaded some snaps of his entire family celebrating together, as he has multiple older children. Everyone in the photo — except baby Love — donned matching striped pajamas and Santa hats. “Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE,” he wrote.

Diddy previously announced the birth of his daughter on December 10. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”

Following Diddy’s announcement, fans and others in the rap industry had a LOT of thoughts. One of those was DJ Akademiks, who got in a heated social media debate with Yung Miami, as she denied being Diddy’s side chick. It drew so much attention that the new father himself had to step in.