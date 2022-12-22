Yung Miami is accustomed to playfully making her guests squirm on her Revolt TV talk show Caresha Please since it launched this summer. She’s flirted with Megan Thee Stallion and asked Saweetie about her messy split from Quavo. This month, fans began wondering whether Yung Miami would use her popular show to address the shocking news that Diddy, with whom she’s been in an open relationship since last year, had fathered his seventh child.

Today, December 21, Yung Miami shared a 45-second teaser of an upcoming Caresha Please episode featuring G Herbo. She didn’t take it easy on the Chicago rapper — pressing him on cheating rumors from 2019.

“Did your two baby mamas get it on?” she asked. “Did you cheat on Ari [Fletcher] with Taina [Williams]? Were y’all steady f*cking? Why was you there? Did you ever smoke an opp?”

After awkwardly laughing off the intense line of questioning, G Herbo flipped the script: “Did you know about that baby before October?” And then Yung Miami was the one uncomfortably laughing.

“Getting a little messy, man. Clean it up. Clean up on aisle Caresha!” G Herbo added.

Don’t be scared of the smoke!!! #CareshaPlease is back, Thursday at 8PM EST only on @REVOLTTV pic.twitter.com/Lj6vlRvp5f — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) December 21, 2022

On December 10, Diddy tweeted, “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” Two days later, TMZ reported that the baby had been born on October 15, and Diddy welcomed her with a 28-year-old woman named Dana Tran.

Simultaneously, DJ Akademiks took a veiled shot at Yung Miami by tweeting, “Diddy different… my N**** done f*cked around and had a side baby on his harem of side chicks. Brother Love a real 1.”