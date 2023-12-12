Tonight (December 12), iHeartRadio is bringing its Jingle Ball Tour to Philadelphia, with a complete lineup of performers to carry the holiday cheer. The event, which is being held at Wells Fargo Center, also selected the acts to span genres, giving a wide-ranging selection for those in the audience.

What Is The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Philadelphia Lineup?

Tonight’s lineup for the Philly stop of the Jingle Ball Tour will feature Usher, who was previously continuing his Vegas residency. OneRepublic and Jelly Roll are set to play, too. Some other acts on the bill include Big Time Rush (who got their start as a band through a Nickelodeon show), rising rapper Doechii, K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, and David Kushner.

The show will start at 7:30 p.m. ET, according to iHeartRadio’s website. Tickets for tonight’s event are also still available for those considering attending last-minute, starting at $46, with more information available through Ticketmaster.

For those who are attending another upcoming stop of the Jingle Ball Tour, the lineup varies from city to city, so be sure to check elsewhere to see who’s made the list for the selected show. (The final Jingle Ball Tour date is this Saturday, December 16, in Florida.)