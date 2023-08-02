What Song Does Blue Ivy Perform With Beyoncé On The ‘Renaissance Tour’?

Beyoncé has been continuing her Renaissance Tour run across North America, with recent dates taking place on the East Coast, and her family is joining her for the ride. Her daughter, Blue Ivy, has popped up as a mainstay of the show for one of the songs on the setlist.

After Beyoncé performs her hit, “Run The World (Girls),” Blue Ivy then joins her for “My Power,” from the 2019 soundtrack for The Lion King. During the stop at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, Blue also returned for “Black Parade” to unveil a special New York jersey.

The pop star’s young daughter debuted her skills during the European leg of the Renaissance Tour, showing off in Paris first.

“She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she’s just getting better and better,” Tina Lawson, her grandmother, told People.

“Well, this is a heels family,” she added. “You’re trained early to walk in heels. But yeah, she’s having the time of her life… I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard… So I’m the proud grandma, always.”

Blue Ivy’s grandmother on Jay-Z’s side (Gloria Carter) has also shared a similar sentiment, revealing that she told the two musicians that they “opened up a door” with this.

Check out Blue Ivy’s performance above.