iHeartRadio is bringing its Jingle Ball Tour to Atlanta next, with the concert taking place in the city tonight, December 14. As the lineup is incredibly stacked, with Nicki Minaj , Ice Spice , Sabrina Carpenter, Flo Rida, David Kushner, Kaliii, and NCT DREAM all set to appear at the State Farm Arena, fans looking to catch all their favorite performers might be wondering when to arrive.

What Time Does iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Atlanta Start?

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball show in Atlanta tonight will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, and it’s unclear how long the event will run for. However, there are quite a lot of artists and sets to get through, so it will be a jam-packed night of music.

Considering it is just one stage that the artists will share, the event will likely end around 10:30 or 11 p.m., based on a typical concert curfew.

A few tickets to Jingle Ball Atlanta for tonight are still available, with prices starting at $46. More information can be found here.

For those who won’t be able to make it to Atlanta or any of the Jingle Ball Tour dates, there will be an exclusive performance broadcast on December 21 that plays on ABC at 8 p.m. and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.