The Scarlet Tour was impressive enough, but Doja Cat brought out all the stops for her headlining Coachella 2024 set on Sunday night, April 14, including 21 Savage, ASAP Rocky, and Teezo Touchdown. In fact, Doja was responsible for three of the best surprise performances across all of Coachella’s first weekend at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. According to Uproxx’s Aaron Williams, Doja “showed what a headliner is supposed to be.”

Unfortunately, Doja is very offline right now — only temporarily interrupting her social media hiatus to announce her “MASC” single and promote her Scarlet deluxe album — so she didn’t share an unfiltered self-review like she almost assuredly would have done if she had headlined Coachella before her social media hiatus took hold.

So, you’ll have to settle for a plain ol’ delivery of Doja Cat’s full Coachella 2024 setlist below, as chronicled on setlist.fm.