Here Are The Coachella 2024 Set Times For Weekend 2

Coachella 2024 returns for the second weekend, beginning this Friday. Last week’s festivities — which consisted of a stellar performance by Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo making a surprise appearance during No Doubt’s set, and an artsy performance by Tyler The Creator — have garnered much buzz. And you can bet that this coming weekend’s festivities will build upon that excitement.

Now, we know you won’t want to miss a minute of your faves’ performances, so we’ve put together a nifty little list of set times. Whether you’ll be at the park in person, or tuning in live, you can start planning your weekend now.

You can see the full list of set times below.

Friday, April 19

Coachella Stage

3:40-4:40 — Jacqk Glam
4:45-5:30 — Young Miko
6:00-7:00 — Sabrina Carpenter
7:35-8:20 — Lil Uzi Vert
9:05-10:10 — Peso Pluma
11:20 — Lana Del Rey

Outdoor Theatre

4:15-5:15 — Spiñorita
5:25-6:10 — L’Impératrice
6:45-7:35 — Deftones
8:10-9:25 — Everything Always
10:15 — Justice

Saturday, April 20

Coachella Stage

3:45-4:35 — Record Safari
4:45-5:30 — Santa Fe Clan
6:05-6:55 — Sublime
7:40-8:40 — Blur
9:25-10:40 — No Doubt
11:40 — Tyler The Creator

Outdoor Theatre

5:00-6:00 — Juicewon
6:10-6:55 — Blxst
7:25-8:10 — Jon Batiste
8:40-9:30 — Jungle
10:40 — Gessafelstein

Sunday, April 21

Coachella Stage

2:55-3:35 — Ludmilla
4:05-4:55 — YG Marley
5:25-6:15 — Carin León
6:50-7:35 — Bebe Rexha
8:15-9:15 — J Balvin
10:25 — Doja Cat

Outdoor Theatre

3:55-4:55 — Jeremiah Red
5:05-5:55 — Reneé Rapp
6:25-7:10 — The Rose
7:50-8:50 — Khruangbin
9:30 — Jhené Aiko

Some of the artists mentioned here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

