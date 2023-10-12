Bad Bunny season officially begins tonight with the release of his fifth solo album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana which translates to Nobody Knows What’s Going To Happen Tomorrow. The full project will arrive with 22 songs and previously-release singles “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview.” The rollout for the project began with the video for “Where She Goes” which concluded with a billboard that read “Nadie Sabe…” which, of course, led fans to speculate about a new album. Their speculation proved to be true, and with just a few hours left until the album’s release, we finally have its tracklist.

The tracklist for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana delivers 22 songs, as promised, and features from… Bad Bunny’s fifth solo album will hopefully live up to the hype of his previous album Un Verano Sin Ti was the best-performing album of 2022 on the Billboard 200, the first Spanish-language album to reach 10 billion streams on Spotify, and the first Spanish-language album to be Grammy nominated for Album Of The Year.

You can view the tracklist for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana below.

1.” Nadie Sabe”

2. “Monaco”

3. “Fina”

4. “Hibiki”

5. “Mr. October”

6. “Cybertruck”

7. “Vou 787”

8. “Seda”

9. “Gracias Por Nada”

10. “Telefono Nuevo”

11. “Baby Nueva”

12. “Mercedes Carota”

13. “Los Pits”

14. “Vuelve Candy B”

15. “Baticano”

16. “No Me Quiero Casar”

17. “Where She Goes”

18. “Thunder Y Lighnting”

19. “Perro Negro”

20. “Europa :(”

21. “Acho PR”

22. “Un Preview’

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out 10/13 via Rimas Entertainment. Find out more information here.