What Time Will Schoolboy Q’s ‘Blue Lips’ Be On Spotify?

TDE rapper Schoolboy Q’s last album, Crash Talk, came out nearly five years ago. The South Central rapper hasn’t released a full project since, but that changes on March 1. That’s when Q will release his new album Blue Lips after a month of sharing singles, teasers, and trailers promoting it.
So, when will it be on streamers like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal?
Blue Lips is due on 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment and Interscope. It’ll most likely be available to stream on Spotify at midnight ET / 9 pm PT. You can pre-save it here.
The album will feature Ab-Soul, AZ Chike, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Freddie Gibbs, Jozzy, Lance Skiiiwalker, and Rico Nasty. Q has released videos for the single, “Yeern 101,” and teasers of “Back N Love,” “Blueslides,” and “Love Birds.” He has not announced a tour for the album yet.
See below for more info.
Tracklist
1. “Funny Guy”
2. “Pop” Feat. Rico Nasty
3. “Thank God 4 Me”
4. “Time Killers”
5. “Yeern 101”
6. “Cooties”
7. “Movie” Feat. AZ Chike
8. “Ohio” Feat. Freddie Gibbs
9. “Nu Nu”
10. “Blueslides”
11. “Love Birds” Feat. Devin Malik and Lance Skiiiwalker
12. “Lost Times” Feat. Jozzy
13. “First”
14. “Germany ’86”
15. “Foux” Feat. Ab-Soul
16. “Pig Feet” Feat. Childish Major
17. “Smile” Feat. Devin Malik
