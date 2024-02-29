What Time Will Schoolboy Q’s ‘Blue Lips’ Be On Spotify?

TDE rapper Schoolboy Q’s last album, Crash Talk, came out nearly five years ago. The South Central rapper hasn’t released a full project since, but that changes on March 1. That’s when Q will release his new album Blue Lips after a month of sharing singles, teasers, and trailers promoting it.

So, when will it be on streamers like Apple Music, Spotify, and Tidal?

Blue Lips is due on 3/1 via Top Dawg Entertainment and Interscope. It’ll most likely be available to stream on Spotify at midnight ET / 9 pm PT. You can pre-save it here.

The album will feature Ab-Soul, AZ Chike, Childish Major, Devin Malik, Freddie Gibbs, Jozzy, Lance Skiiiwalker, and Rico Nasty. Q has released videos for the single, “Yeern 101,” and teasers of “Back N Love,” “Blueslides,” and “Love Birds.” He has not announced a tour for the album yet.

See below for more info.