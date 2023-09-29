What Year Was Tupac Killed?

Tupac died some time ago now, and yet, there’s been some significant news on that front. The investigation of his murder was revived earlier this year, and today (September 29), it was reported that Las Vegas police have arrested Duane “Keefe D” Davis in connection with the drive-by shooting that killed Tupac.

As for when this all went down: As ABC News points out, Tupac was shot five times on November 30, 1994, during a robbery at Quad Studios in Times Square, but he survived. A couple years later, on September 7, 1996, he was shot in a drive-by after leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand on the Las Vegas strip. He was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries a few days later, on September 13. He was 25 years old.

As for the recent arrest, Davis has admitted to his involvement in the shooting before: In his 2019 memoir Compton Street Legend, he said he was a passenger in the car from which the shots were fired, and he claimed his nephew Orlando “Baby Lane” Anderson was the one who actually pulled the trigger. Anderson was later killed in a shooting in Compton, two years after Tupac’s death.