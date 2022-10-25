What’s Next For Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand?

Kanye West, one of rap’s most polarizing figures, has been losing deals left and right, in response to his antisemitic comments, but will that be enough? Many people wonder what the next move for the Chicago rapper and his Yeezy brand is.

For the first time, it seems Ye’s empire is finally starting to crack. A “Ye exodus” has been bubbling over since the rapper made his controversial comments, that ultimately got him kicked off social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter.

Next would be fashion powerhouse-related brands like Balenciaga and Vogue Magazine. After that was his talent agency, CAA.

Most recently, Adidas has officially cut ties with West saying, “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness,” in a recent statement.

Then, the company laid out the Yeezy forecast: “After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products, and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

The famous sportswear brand faced immense pressure from the public, demanding it severs ties with the “Jesus Walks” rapper, particularly after West said on the Drink Champs podcast earlier this month, “I can say antisemitic sh*t and Adidas cannot drop me.” The rapper’s statements have been linked with some neo-Nazi demonstrators, who placed a banner over the 405 highway in Los Angeles that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

It’s unclear what is in store for Kanye West. There has been no word on any new music or projects, and it’s doubtful anyone (with sense) will be collaborating with the rapper soon.