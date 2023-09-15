This past weekend’s 2023 MTV VMAs were full of noteworthy moments, and not just on the stage: A previously banned Madonna commercial aired over 30 years later, Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake had a widely misinterpreted moment, and Selena Gomez silently made her thoughts about Chris Brown clear. Taylor Swift and Nelly Furtado had themselves a pleasant interaction and the whole thing was really sweet.

In a backstage video that Furtado shared on TikTok yesterday (September 14), Swift peppers Furtado with compliments. She starts, “I was just streaming ‘I’m Like A Bird’ the other day.” Furtado responded, “No you weren’t!” Swift replied, “Yes I was! Versatility, dude. You can do anything. You can do anything.” An appreciative Furtado replied, “Every time you write another amazing song, I’m like, ‘She did it again!'”

In the comments of her post, Furtado wrote, “And yes her saying ‘you can do anything ‘is my new ring tone.”

Swift had a fantastic time at the VMAs, it appears. Aside from winning a bunch of awards, she was spotted in the crowd having an awesome time, and some suspect some liquid courage may have been involved.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.