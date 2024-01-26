What Is Megan’s Law From Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss?’

Megan Thee Stallion made headlines today, as the rapper dropped her new single, “Hiss,” and had a lot to say — which, of course, has led the internet to talk. During the track, she appears to diss everyone from Drake to DaBaby, but one in particular has arguably caused the most buzz.

Megan’s “Hiss” included the lines, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” which has ignited a feud between her and Nicki Minaj.

Yet, some listeners might not understand the diss on the first try. Here’s what to know about Megan discussing Megan’s Law.