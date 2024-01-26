Megan Thee Stallion made headlines today, as the rapper dropped her new single, “Hiss,” and had a lot to say — which, of course, has led the internet to talk. During the track, she appears to diss everyone from Drake to DaBaby, but one in particular has arguably caused the most buzz.
Megan’s “Hiss” included the lines, “These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start,” which has ignited a feud between her and Nicki Minaj.
Yet, some listeners might not understand the diss on the first try. Here’s what to know about Megan discussing Megan’s Law.
What Is Megan’s Law From Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hiss?’
Megan Thee Stallion’s “Hiss” used the Megan’s Law lyric to reportedly shade Minaj. The legal term was created to provide the public with information when it comes to registered sex offenders. This seemed pretty directed at Minaj, whose husband, Kenneth Petty, was previously arrested for failing to register as a sex offender.
Minaj later fired back against Megan’s diss in “Hiss” by sharing a snippet of her own. In it, Minaj appears to use Megan’s shooting incident, as she discusses the fact that she was shot in the foot.
Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.