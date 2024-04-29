When Do 6lack’s ‘No More Lonely Nights’ Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

Atlanta singer 6lack is going on tour through the months of May and June; the No More Lonely Nights Tour will start in Honolulu, Hawaii on May 18 and encompass seven dates in Albuquerque, San Antonio, St. Louis, Cincinnati, and more. The tour picks up where his Since I Have A Lover Tour left off, and overlaps with his dates on Russ’ It Was You All Along Tour.

So when can fans buy tickets for the tour?

Tickets available will become available starting April 30 via presale, with the general sale beginning on May 3. Both sales begin at 10 AM local time.

According to a press release, “The intimate performances will capture the raw emotion that lines the collection of songs on Since I Have A Lover that delve into 6lack’s personal journey with mental health, healing, personal growth, love and his own journey of finding his way — the good and the bad.” In addition to his headlining sets, he’ll have several opening dates with Russ.

6lack’s 2024 Tour Dates: No More Lonely Nights Tour

05/18 — Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

06/09 — Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center

06/11 — San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater

06/18 — St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

06/19 — Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

06/22 — Waukee, IA @ Vibrant Music Hall

06/27 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre