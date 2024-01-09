January has become the unofficial festival lineup announcement month, with lineups for BottleRock and Boston Calling already announced and those for Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Governors Ball all expected to drop in the coming weeks (or days).
Today, Boston Calling announced its lineup for 2024 with headliners including Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, The Killers, Hozier, and more. You can see the full lineup flyer below.
When Do The 2024 Boston Calling Festival Tickets Go On Sale?
The presale for Boston Calling tickets begins on Thursday, January 11 at 10 am ET.
When Is Boston Calling 2024?
Boston Calling 2024 is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26.
Where Is Boston Calling 2024?
The festival is billed for the grounds of the Harvard Athletic Complex.
Who Is Headlining Boston Calling 2024?
Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, The Killers, and Hozier are all billed to headline the 2024 edition of Boston Calling.
How Much Are Boston Calling 2024 Tickets?
While the tickets for the 2024 festival have not yet gone on sale, three-day passes for the 2023 festival headlined by Foo Fighters, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, The Lumineers, Alanis Morisette, Paramore, and Queens Of The Stone Age were listed at $205 a few days before the festival.
Boston Calling 2024 is HERE 🎸 Sign up now for a presale passcode at https://t.co/VOvyxuTZyJ
Presale starts THURSDAY 1/11 at 10 am EST pic.twitter.com/OoO5RbA8k8
— Boston Calling (@bostoncalling) January 9, 2024
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.