January has become the unofficial festival lineup announcement month, with lineups for BottleRock and Boston Calling already announced and those for Bonnaroo, Coachella, and Governors Ball all expected to drop in the coming weeks (or days). Today, Boston Calling announced its lineup for 2024 with headliners including Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, The Killers, Hozier, and more. You can see the full lineup flyer below.

When Do The 2024 Boston Calling Festival Tickets Go On Sale? The presale for Boston Calling tickets begins on Thursday, January 11 at 10 am ET. When Is Boston Calling 2024? Boston Calling 2024 is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, May 24-26.

Where Is Boston Calling 2024? The festival is billed for the grounds of the Harvard Athletic Complex. Who Is Headlining Boston Calling 2024? Ed Sheeran, Leon Bridges, Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio & Classic Tab, The Killers, and Hozier are all billed to headline the 2024 edition of Boston Calling.