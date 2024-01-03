It’s about that time; January is traditionally when the year’s slate of festival lineups is announced, and New York’s Governors Ball Music Festival is no exception. Here’s everything we know about Governors Ball 2024.

When Is Governors Ball 2024? The dates for Governors Ball 2024 have not yet been announced. Governors Ball 2023 took place June 9-11, so it’s likely that the 2024 edition will take place in early June. Where Is Governors Ball 2024 Held? The Governors Ball is held annually in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

Who Is Headlining Governors Ball 2024? The headliners for Governors Ball 2024 have not yet been announced. The 2023 edition featured performances from Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Odesza, as well as Diplo, Lil Baby, Lil Nas X, Lil Uzi Vert, Omar Apollo, Rina Sawayama, and Sofi Tukker. When Does The Governors Ball 2024 Lineup Come Out? Although there’s no solid date for when the Governors Ball lineup comes out, last year’s lineup was announced on January 17, so you may expect to see this year’s lineup sometime mid-month.