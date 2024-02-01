Dua Lipa, The Killers, and Måneskin are set to headline Spain’s Mad Cool Festival this year, as the full lineup was recently finalized. With other prominent acts including Pearl Jam, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jessie Ware, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Janelle Monáe, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Uproxx cover star Ashnikko, and more, there is truly something for everyone genre-wise.
The festival itself is set to take place in Madrid from July 10 to July 13.
Here’s what to know about getting tickets.
When Do Mad Cool Fest 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?
Since the initial first wave of the lineup was announced in December, tickets for Mad Cool Fest 2024 have already been on sale for a while. Thankfully, there are still passes available. A 4-day General Admission ticket starts at 210€ (about $227). Single-day GA tickets are priced at 89€ (about $96).
Mad Cool also has VIP passes for sale, in case you are looking for an elevated festival experience this summer. For the 4-day VIP ticket, it starts at 482€ (about $522), and a single-day VIP ticket is 187€ (about $202). This will include access to a private area with exclusive stage viewing, access to a bar and catering service, and more perks.
Additional information about Mad Cool 2024, along with buying tickets, can be found on their official website.
