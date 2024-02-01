When Do Mad Cool Fest 2024 Tickets Go On Sale?

Dua Lipa, The Killers, and Måneskin are set to headline Spain’s Mad Cool Festival this year, as the full lineup was recently finalized. With other prominent acts including Pearl Jam, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jessie Ware, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Janelle Monáe, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Uproxx cover star Ashnikko, and more, there is truly something for everyone genre-wise.

The festival itself is set to take place in Madrid from July 10 to July 13.

Here’s what to know about getting tickets.