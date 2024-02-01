How To Buy Tickets For Mad Cool Fest 2024

Spain’s popular Mad Cool Festival recently announced their 2024 lineup in full, with Dua Lipa, The Killers, and Måneskin set to headline this year. The fest will be held in Madrid from July 10 to July 13.

Other key acts on the bill include Pearl Jam, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jessie Ware, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Janelle Monáe, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Uproxx cover star Ashnikko, and many more who were announced with the first wave reveal in December.

Here’s what to know for those hoping to catch their favorite performers in Madrid this summer.