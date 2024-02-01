Spain’s popular Mad Cool Festival recently announced their 2024 lineup in full, with Dua Lipa, The Killers, and Måneskin set to headline this year. The fest will be held in Madrid from July 10 to July 13.
Other key acts on the bill include Pearl Jam, The Smashing Pumpkins, Jessie Ware, Tyla, Sexyy Red, Janelle Monáe, Bring Me The Horizon, Avril Lavigne, Uproxx cover star Ashnikko, and many more who were announced with the first wave reveal in December.
Here’s what to know for those hoping to catch their favorite performers in Madrid this summer.
How To Buy Tickets For Mad Cool Fest 2024
Tickets for Mad Cool Fest 2024 are currently on sale through their website. For those looking for a 4-day General Admission pass this year, prices start at 210€ (around $227), and single-day tickets run for 89€ (~$96).
They are also offering options for VIP passes, which include special views from an exclusive VIP area, a bar and catering service, and more exclusive perks. A 4-day VIP ticket starts at 482€ (approx. $522), and single-day options start at 187€ (approx. $202).
More information about Madrid’s Mad Cool Fest can be found on their website.
Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.