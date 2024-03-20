Today (March 20), Megan Thee Stallion finally announced her Hot Girl Summer Tour (with support from GloRilla ) after teasing it for months. Now that we know when it’s happening, here’s what to know about getting tickets.

When Do Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer Tour Tickets Go On Sale?

The general on-sale begins March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Before that, there’s a Citi pre-sale kicking off on March 20 at 1 p.m. local time, as well additional pre-sales leading up to the general on-sale. Visit Megan’s website for more ticket information.

Find Meg’s upcoming tour dates below.

Megan Thee Stallion 2024 Tour Dates: Hot Girl Summer Tour

05/14 — Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center^

05/17 — Chicago, IL @ United Center^

05/18 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena^

05/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden^

05/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center^

05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley Festival*

05/26 — Boston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival*

05/28 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena^

05/30 — Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum^

06/01 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena^

06/04 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena^

06/06 — Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino^

06/08 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena^

06/10 — New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center^

06/11 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center^

06/13 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center^

06/14 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center^

06/16 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/17 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena^

06/19 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center^

06/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena^

06/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena^

07/04 — Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

07/05 — Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

07/07 — Paris, FR @ Zenith

07/10 — Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

07/11 — Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/14 — Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

07/16 — Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

07/17 — London, UK @ The O2

07/27 — Washington DC @ Broccoli City Festival

^ with GloRilla

