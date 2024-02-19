Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic will return this June 1 and 2 for an incredibly-stacked festival. This year’s headliners include Lil Wayne and the festival’s namesake band, The Roots. Other acts include Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét, Jill Scott, Gunna, Tyla, Nas, Babyface, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, Smino, and many many more. View the full lineup here.
There will also be several podcast appearances on the Experience Stage, for those who are looking to catch something at the festival outside of music.
Here’s what to know if you’re looking to attend this summer.
How To Buy Tickets For Roots Picnic 2024
The Roots Picnic 2024 alumni presale will open tomorrow, February 20 at 10 a.m. ET, providing the first chance to get access to tickets this year. From there, a general sale will open to the public on Friday, February 23 at the same time.
Right now, the 2-day General Admission pass is $200, with no hidden fees. The GA+ tier is $250, and includes access to the GA+ Lounge with air-conditioned bathrooms and a private cash bar.
Additionally, there are two options for VIP tickets. The silver tier VIP ticket is $899, providing access to a special lounge, on-site concierge, pit access at the stages, and more. The gold tier VIP ticket is $1,299. This includes shaded elevated viewing at the main stage, four drink tickets per day, two meal vouchers per day, a commemorative gift, and more.
More information can be found on the Roots Picnic website.
