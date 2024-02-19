How To Buy Tickets For Roots Picnic 2024

Philadelphia’s Roots Picnic will return this June 1 and 2 for an incredibly-stacked festival. This year’s headliners include Lil Wayne and the festival’s namesake band, The Roots. Other acts include Sexyy Red, Victoria Monét, Jill Scott, Gunna, Tyla, Nas, Babyface, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, Smino, and many many more. View the full lineup here.

There will also be several podcast appearances on the Experience Stage, for those who are looking to catch something at the festival outside of music.

Here’s what to know if you’re looking to attend this summer.