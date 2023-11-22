Today, the Osheaga Festival in Montreal unveiled its 2024 headliners. Between August 2 and 4, Noah Kahan, SZA, and Green Day will play the main stage throughout each of the weekend days. The music festival has yet to release the full lineup of performers, but those interested have the chance to grab their tickets right now.

Three-day passes for 2024 are on sale, with a few different price tiers and selections to choose from. General Admission for the 3-Day is $284. The next price tier is the Casino Montreal Gold Ticket at $536, providing access to a premium viewing terrace. The Platinum Ticket is the most extravagant at $1,167, with a concierge available to cater to the guest, a makeup artist, a massage space, exclusive food and drink selections, and lots of other perks.

While there will be single-day passes, as the past years for Osheaga have sold them, it’s unclear when those will be out and available for purchase.

Finally, people planning on attending Osheaga in a group can pick between two packages. The first, Gold Table, is $4,200 for four tickets and a special reserved table on the premium terrace area. The other is a Gold Booth package at $7,440 for six people, as they would get a reserved couch.

For more information on tickets, visit the fest’s official website.

