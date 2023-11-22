Osheaga Festival is set to return to Montreal next summer. As of now, only the festival’s headliners have been revealed, and with Green Day , SZA , and Noah Kahan on the bill, fans are certainly in for a treat. Other acts are to be revealed at a later date, but fans are already dying to get their hands on tickets.

How To Buy Tickets For The 2024 Osheaga Festival:

Tickets for Osheaga Festival 2024 went on sale earlier this month. Fans can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster Canada. General admission for three-day passes begins at $395 before fees. For $745, fans can get tickets in the Or Casino De Montreal section. Platinum passes at the very front of the stage go for $1,620.

Kahan’s headling slot follows a big year, which saw him release a breakthrough hit, “Dial Drunk.” Early next year, he will embark on a headlining tour, and play a series of festivals. Kahan expressed his excitement over these slots in an interview with the Recording Academy:

“I’m so proud of the people I work with, I’m so proud of myself, because I have really worked hard for this, and I’ve sacrificed a lot of things in my life to make music happen. To get to this place, it just feels like all those hard decisions were worth it.”

Osheaga 2024 will take place August 2-4 at Jean Drapeau Park. The full line-up is set to be revealed next year.

