How Much Are Tickets For Osheaga Festival 2024?

Noah Kahan, SZA, and Green Day were officially announced as the 2024 headliners for Montreal’s Osheaga Festival. Set to take place from August 2 to 4, the full lineup isn’t out yet but is expected to be just as good as the currently-announced performers and past years of comparison. Because of this, here’s what to know about how much tickets will be for the fest.

Osheaga is currently only selling three-day passes at various price points. The standard General Admission tier costs $284, giving attendees the standard music festival experience. For those looking for something more exclusive, the next tier level is the Casino Montreal Gold Ticket at $536. This provides buyers access to their sponsored premium viewing area, exclusive food and beverage options, private bathrooms, and more.

The highest solo three-day option is the Platinum Ticket tier at $1,167. The festival treats you to a bunch of perks, including concierge service, makeup artists, a continental brunch, a backstage tour, a private shuttle service between stages, a massage area, and so much more.

For those heading to Osheaga in groups, they offer two package options. The Gold Table pack is $4,200 for four tickets, and the party would get their private table on the terrace viewing area. For those in a group of six, the Gold Booth is $7,400 and you would have a reserved couch up there instead.

More information on the Osheaga 2024 tickets can be found here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.